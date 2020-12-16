abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 20, 2020

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 20, 2020 features stories on mental health during the holidays, Urban Ministries of Durham and safe holiday travel in North Carolina.


Mental Health during the Holidays

EMBED More News Videos



As we gather this year with family and friends this holiday season, we not only feel the normal holiday stress, but now we also have to deal with safety precautions during a pandemic. Dr. Nerissa Price from WakeMed Raleigh talks about how you can deal with mental health issues during the holidays.

Click here for more information

Urban Ministries of Durham

For more than 30 years, Urban Ministries of Durham has worked to serve the needs of those less fortunate. However, that work has become a lot harder since the pandemic began as everyone's safety has become the top priority. Joe Daly, the Director of Development for Urban Ministries of Durham talks about the needs during the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos



Click here for more information

Holiday Travel in North Carolina

Many people are looking forward to getting away over the holiday season by taking a ski trip to the mountains. North Carolina has a lot of options to travel and stay safe over the holidays. The Director of VisitNC, Wit Tuttell, and the Director of North Carolina Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, Amy Allison, talk about safe travel options in North Carolina.

EMBED More News Videos



Click here for more information
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 together perspectivesmental healthholiday travel
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 15, 2020
ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 4, 2020
ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 23
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 12, 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC hits record high 12.5% daily test rate
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
COVID-19 vaccine 'will save lives,' UNC doctor says
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
WEATHER: Cold rain lingers Wednesday in NC
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems
Show More
Airbnb suspends 21 Triangle homes in 'party house' crackdown
CA city passes resolution backing hazard pay for grocery workers
3 North Carolina HBCUs receive $90M donation from philanthropist
School district gives students day off for 1st snow day
Man convicted of murder released by pardons board
More TOP STORIES News