DURHAM (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 20, 2020 features stories on mental health during the holidays, Urban Ministries of Durham and safe holiday travel in North Carolina.As we gather this year with family and friends this holiday season, we not only feel the normal holiday stress, but now we also have to deal with safety precautions during a pandemic. Dr. Nerissa Price from WakeMed Raleigh talks about how you can deal with mental health issues during the holidays.For more than 30 years, Urban Ministries of Durham has worked to serve the needs of those less fortunate. However, that work has become a lot harder since the pandemic began as everyone's safety has become the top priority. Joe Daly, the Director of Development for Urban Ministries of Durham talks about the needs during the pandemic.Many people are looking forward to getting away over the holiday season by taking a ski trip to the mountains. North Carolina has a lot of options to travel and stay safe over the holidays. The Director of VisitNC, Wit Tuttell, and the Director of North Carolina Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, Amy Allison, talk about safe travel options in North Carolina.