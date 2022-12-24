ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 24, 2022 contains segments on dealing with depression and anxiety during the holiday season, the NC Chinese Lantern Festival, and Fayetteville's New Year's Eve Night Circus Celebration.

Mental Health & the Holiday Season

While the holiday season is often a fun and festive time, many people struggle with mental health this time of year. Dr. Nerissa Price, a psychiatrist at WakeMed, talks about ways you can cope with depression and anxiety during the holidays.

The NC Chinese Lantern Festival

The Triangle's most spectacular holiday tradition is back! For a seventh year, Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival. This year there are more than 40 new displays. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the NC Chinese Lantern Festival that runs through Sunday, January 8.

Click here for more information

Fayetteville's Night Circus New Year's Eve Celebration

For a second year, Fayetteville's Cool Spring Downtown District will sponsor a unique New Year's Eve Celebration. It's called Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular Featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! The Night Circus is free and begins at 7:30PM in Festival Park on Saturday, December 31. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Night Circus.

Click here for more information