Help a child this Christmas by donating to Toys for Tots

Help "Feed the Love" this holiday season by donating to Toys for Tots through December 13.

Help share the joy during Disney's Feed the Love campaign by donating a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots.

Toys can be dropped off at the Disney Store in Raleigh's Crabtree Valley Mall or by driving up to the gates of the Navy Operational Support Center located at 2725 Western Blvd across from NC State University. The Naval facility will accept donations between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Mon - Fri. All toys dropped off at these locations will be distributed across Wake, Durham, Johnston, Granville, Vance and Franklin counties.

You can also make your holiday donation go further at shopdisney.com/ToysforTots. For each toy purchased online, Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots.

The campaign ends on December 13.

For more information, go to Disney.com/FeedtheLove.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
toys for totssocietyabc11 togethernonprofittoys
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC LATEST: 2K currently hospitalized with COVID-19
Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Wake mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
NC's first significant snowfall of the season reported
IRS reminds of new money-saving tax provision
Show More
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Teen surprises 10-year-old who had brain cancer surgery with PS5
Make sure scammers don't ruin your Giving Tuesday donation
Disney donates $5K to Toys for Tots drive in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News