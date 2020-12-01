Help a child this Christmas by donating to Toys for Tots

Help share the joy during Disney's Feed the Love campaign by donating a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots.
Toys can be dropped off at the Disney Store in Raleigh's Crabtree Valley Mall or by driving up to the gates of the Navy Operational Support Center located at 2725 Western Blvd across from NC State University. The Naval facility will accept donations between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Mon - Fri. All toys dropped off at these locations will be distributed across Wake, Durham, Johnston, Granville, Vance and Franklin counties.
You can also make your holiday donation go further at shopdisney.com/ToysforTots. For each toy purchased online, Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots.
The campaign ends on December 13.
For more information, go to Disney.com/FeedtheLove.
