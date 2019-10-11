3-year-old abducted from Greensboro playground found safe; kidnapper remains at large

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-year-old girl has been found safe nearly 24 hours after being abducted in Greensboro.

Greensboro Police Department confirmed Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was found safe Thursday night, but her kidnapper remains at large.

During a Thursday night press release Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said Ahlora was found a little after 8 p.m. via a tip line where a woman said a girl was at Word of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street; she was then taken to the hospital with no apparent injuries.

By 9:45 p.m., Ahlora was reunited with her family.

After announcing the safe return of Ahlora, Greensboro Police Department officially identified the woman shown in surveillance pictures as the girl's suspected kidnapper.

Surveillance image shows woman suspected of abducting 3-year-old girl from Greensboro playground.



The woman's identity is unknown, but she was described as a black woman in her 20's, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call 336-574-4035.
