16-year-old Pinecrest High School student killed in early morning crash in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old Pinecrest High School student was killed in an early morning crash Saturday.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road in Aberdeen. John De La Cruz,16, was pronounced dead at the scene.

John was a student at Pinecrest High School. A board of education member shared his condolences on social media saying:

"I am so saddened by the recent auto accident death of our Pinecrest High School student. I am equally saddened by all our students who lost their lives on our highways."

The principal of Pinecrest High School sent an email to parents and students stating there will be assistance through grieving process available for students and staff.