No active shooter, no threat at 2 Fayetteville schools after shots fired call

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said there is no active shooter at two Fayetteville schools after the department responded to a shots fired call at Seventy-First Classical and Seventy-First High School.

Both schools were placed on lockdown while police investigated, but that has since been lifted.

Officers have confirmed there is no active shooter at either school and there is no active threat. The circumstances regarding the 911 call are under investigation.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to call Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).