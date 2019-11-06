crime

Active shooter reported at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active shooter has been reported at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

A medical center staff member confirmed that there is an active shooter on the hospital campus. That staffer said that one person was possibly shot.

Fayetteville Police Department told ABC11 that the situation has been "diffused." Officers would not elaborate at this time.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is located at the intersection of Owen Drive and Village Drive in Fayetteville.
