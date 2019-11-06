Scene safe after shooting at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville police say

| Shooting at Cape Fear Valley Hospital |

Reference the shooting this morning at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, the scene has been rendered safe by #FayPD. More information will be released soon. The FPD is the official source for information. Stay tuned here. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) November 6, 2019

I'm *doing* Hairy Mary — Arber (@arbernaut) February 24, 2007

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The shooting scene at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is safe, according to Fayettevile Police Department.An active shooting call reporting a shooter on the hospital's campus came in around 8:30 a.m.A medical center staff member told ABC11 that one person was possibly shot.Fayetteville Police Department told ABC11 around 8:50 a.m. that the scene was safe and the situation was contained.Police tweeted similar information around 9:06.Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is located at the intersection of Owen Drive and Village Drive in Fayetteville.