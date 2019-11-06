Scene safe after shooting at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville police say

An active shooting call reporting a shooter on the hospital's campus came in around 8:30 a.m.
A medical center staff member told ABC11 that one person was possibly shot.
Fayetteville Police Department told ABC11 around 8:50 a.m. that the scene was safe and the situation was contained.
Police tweeted similar information around 9:06.
| Shooting at Cape Fear Valley Hospital |— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) November 6, 2019
Reference the shooting this morning at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, the scene has been rendered safe by #FayPD. More information will be released soon. The FPD is the official source for information. Stay tuned here.
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is located at the intersection of Owen Drive and Village Drive in Fayetteville.
