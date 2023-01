NC State student found dead at Wood Hall dormitory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A first year student at NC State was found dead in his dorm, according to NC State Police Department.

The student, identified as Adam Fawcett, was enrolled in the College of Engineering and living in Wood Hall.

His death is being investigated as an unintended death.

NC State Police Department emphasized that counseling services were being made readily available for any student who needs them.

