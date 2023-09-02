African American Cultural Festival lights up Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh came alive Saturday afternoon as it filled with people at the African American Cultural Festival.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh came alive Saturday afternoon as it filled with people at the African American Cultural Festival. The event celebrates the art, music and food in African American culture.

Sunshine poured onto Fayetteville Street along with the sights and sounds of the 14th annual African American Cultural Festival.

"I can't really explain it. It's so nice to have everybody here expressing how they feel with their beautiful art and we're just enjoying ourselves," said Leslie McCray.

Leslie and Sharee McCray are a mother-daughter duo bonding over their love of art. They're sharing that gift with others who have the same passion through their art business, Pour It Up In A Cup.

"It's nice that we get to do it together. We're in different states so we FaceTime each other and just being able to be out here with everybody else is amazing," Sharee said.

It's a passion that's bringing people in from near and far.

"We thought let's try it out and make it a girls trip since we hadn't done one this year. And so far it's been a great experience," said Leona Morse of Virginia.

Wearing their matching shirts, the group of ladies from Virginia centered their annual girls trip around the festival. And it did not disappoint.

"It's a break from the bad news that you see everyday and you got to get out of the house because it's like well this is depressing. Let's just go out. So you go out to something like this and it's just totally opposite," said Madelyn Coles of Virginia.