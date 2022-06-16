Plant that typically blooms every 100 years becoming a Raleigh attraction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A unique plant in bloom has become something of an attraction in one Raleigh neighborhood.The agave americana plant is known as a century plant because it typically blooms once every 100 years at the end of its life cycle.The plant is native to northern Mexico and was brought to Raleigh by the staff at JC Raulston Arboretum at N.C. State UniversityHomeowner Alan Tharp planted it in his yard 25 years ago and said it is blooming early at 30 years old because of all the rain that Raleigh receives.t's easy to see why the plant is drawing a crowd, usually in the evenings. It's quite a sight, the flower stalk shoots up 20 feet in just more than a month.The agave americana is on Merwin Road near Liles Road in southeast Raleigh.