2-year-old found bloodied, alone at Highland Park parade shooting after parents killed

EMBED >More News Videos A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, killing at least six people. Here's what we know so far about those victims.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family.On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy's parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy."At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents," wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening.Four of other others who were killed were identified Tuesday as Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78. Every victim was from Highland Park except for Toledo-Zaragoza, who was visiting family in the city from Morelos, Mexico.Officials haven't yet identified the seventh victim.Irina McCarthy's childhood friend, Angela Vella, described McCarthy as fun, personable and "somewhat of a tomboy" who still liked to dress up nicely."She definitely had her own style, which I always admired," Vella said in a short interview.