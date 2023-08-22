Heat and air conditioner problems force Raleigh school to send students home early

Air conditioning issues at a Raleigh magnet school have forced students to go home early the last two days.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Air conditioning issues at a Raleigh magnet school have forced students to go home early the last two days.

It's happening at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School.

The school's principal, George Harden Jr. said the air conditioner works, just not well.

"Due to our HVAC system not working at full capacity and high temperatures, we will be dismissing students two hours early at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22," he said in a statement.

Students were provided lunch both days. School buses provided transportation home for students or parents were able to pick them up.

The early release comes as Wake County Public School System faces a staffing shortage in its facilities and maintenance department. Currently, there are more than 30 open and available positions in that respective department listed on the district's website.

At the time of publication, WCPSS did not have a number available or a complete listing of schools that have released early so far this year due to HVAC issues. It's also unclear when Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School will have its air conditioner fixed.