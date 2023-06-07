Help is on the way for hundreds of people on an Air India flight forced to land in Russia while en route to SFO.

'Ferry flight' on the way for SFO-bound Air India passengers stranded in Russia, airline says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Help is on the way for hundreds of people on an Air India flight forced to land in Russia while en route to SFO.

Air India tweeted a video of a new plane leaving Mumbai overnight. It's scheduled to fly to Magadan, Russia, get those passengers, and then continue to San Francisco. But they won't arrive at SFO until Thursday.

Air India says that "ferry flight" is also carrying essentials and food for the passengers.

Flight AI173 was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members when it was diverted, according to Air India. The plane was reportedly experiencing engine problems.

Concerns come amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the families of some passengers say they're really worried, given the current relations between the U.S. and Russia.

"The State Department warns it's not safe for Americans to go to Russia. So, I would be concerned if I was on that plane," Clint Henderson, who works for international travel website The Points Guy, said.

Another concern is the remoteness of where the passengers are stranded, Magadan is located in the country's far East.

"Ideally you would be at a hotel. There would be enough hotel rooms for passengers to get off the flight. In this case, it looks like a basketball court was converted into a makeshift sleeping quarters for the passengers," Henderson said.

Russia has banned numerous Western countries from operating in its airspace- though some carriers like Air India continue to fly over Russia. Unlike Western countries, India has maintained a neutral stance throughout the war.

A fact that will probably ensure that everyone on board, including any Americans, will be allowed to safely return home, says Steve Fish, a political scientist professor at U.C. Berkeley.

"At the same time, we're dealing here with Putin, who has not been known recently for taking any kind of sane policies," Fish said.

Fish says Russia will probably not want to disrupt its relatively good relations with India over this incident - especially given the international attention it's receiving.

"I'm sure that American officials, as well as Indian officials, are keeping a very close eye on this," said Fish.

A State Department Deputy Spokesperson could not confirm how many US citizens were on the flight, but said it was "of course likely that there are American citizens on board."

Despite border restrictions currently in place not allowing flights from Russia to the US, Air India says the "ferry" aircraft will be the one to take all passengers and crew onward to SFO.

