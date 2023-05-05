WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Airplane carrying 2 people crashed near Pitt-Greenville Airport

WTVD logo
Friday, May 5, 2023 5:44PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small airplane crashed Friday morning in Greenville, according to local ABC affiliate WCTI.

Pitt County officials said the plane crashed in a wooded and swampy area south of the Tar River.

The plane took off around 7:30 a.m. from the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro. It was scheduled to land around 8:45 at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Two people where on the plane when it went down. Neither person on the plane was injured in the crash.

WCTI reports that the passengers were thought to be coming to Greenville for an ECU graduation ceremony.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW