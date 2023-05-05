Airplane carrying 2 people crashed near Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small airplane crashed Friday morning in Greenville, according to local ABC affiliate WCTI.

Pitt County officials said the plane crashed in a wooded and swampy area south of the Tar River.

The plane took off around 7:30 a.m. from the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro. It was scheduled to land around 8:45 at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Two people where on the plane when it went down. Neither person on the plane was injured in the crash.

WCTI reports that the passengers were thought to be coming to Greenville for an ECU graduation ceremony.