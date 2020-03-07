4-star quarterback Drake Maye ditches Alabama for UNC

Committed to The University of North Carolina! Go Heels🐏 Edit-@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ZaA32bnZZ5 — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) March 6, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- When you're hot, you're hot and right now, Mack Brown is sizzling.His latest recruiting coup arrived Friday afternoon when 4-star quarterback Drake Maye announced in a tweet that he was de-committing from mighty Alabama and coming to Chapel Hill. When you're pulling recruits away from Bama - you're doing something right.There are obviously huge familial ties to UNC at play here too, Maye is one of former UNC hoops star Luke Maye's little brothers. His dad, Mark, played quarterback for the Tar Heels in the 1980s. Drake credited Mack, along with offensive coordinator Phil Longo and DBs coach Dre Bly for his recruitment.In an interview with Inside Carolina, Maye said last season certainly impressed him as far as the direction of the program under Mack's guidance."When I committed to Alabama, I didn't really know how North Carolina was going to be (under Brown) -- I hadn't seen them play, yet. But, I think they proved a lot and they're waking some people up," Maye said.Maye goes about 6-foot 4-inches and weighs around 210 pounds and is ranked among the top pro-style quarterbacks in the nation. If he's as good as he appears and his pedigree suggests, UNC will be in good hands once Sam Howell completes his career in Chapel Hill.