All Elite Wrestling brings TV shows to Raleigh for first time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a big night of action at PNC Arena on Wednesday night as for the first time, the stars of All Elite Wrestling bring their TV shows "Dynamite" and "Rampage" to Raleigh.

Some of the stars who were expected to appear Wednesday are AEW Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, Women's Champion Britt Baker and CM Punk, who recently made his comeback to wrestling following a seven-year hiatus.

"I figured that first night back in the ring was going to be the make or break," CM Punk told ABC11. "I was either going to realize that I don't like this, and I don't want to do this anymore or I knew I was going to like fall in love with it, the reactions, the playing with the crowd and the physical nature of pro wrestling. Luckily, I fell back in love with it."

CM Punk battles Wardlow on the Raleigh show.




