murder

Raleigh police announce that detectives solved 1977 rape and murder of 77-year-old woman

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh detectives solve 1977 rape and murder case

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Raleigh Police Department announced on Wednesday that they had solved the case of a 1977 rape and murder of a 77-year-old woman.

Alma Jones was raped and murdered more than 40 years ago.

Police said the unsolved case was revived in 2011 when the box it was stored in had been discovered during a transfer of older case boxes.

Raleigh homicide detectives continued to follow up over the years.

Police said a DNA profile for the suspect was developed and a man named Paul Crowder was identified as the person responsible.

However, Crowder died in the 2015.

Police got a saliva sample from Crowder's family member, which confirmed that he was the person responsible.

"While we recognize that this conclusion will not ease the pain and loss the family has experienced, we are pleased that they finally have resolution to something they have lived with for a long time," said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson in a statements. "Diligent, thorough investigation and follow-up by detectives have led to this moment."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighncrapemurderwoman killedraleigh newscold case
MURDER
Fayetteville homicides up 30% compared to last year, police say
Robert Durst found guilty in murder of Susan Berman
Police: Gabby Petito case not linked to slaying of two women in Utah
Family holds memorial for teen lynched in Chatham County 100 years ago
TOP STORIES
NC man charged in Capitol bomb threat found competent to stand trial
Shooting that killed 2 in Cumberland Co. believed to be drug-related
WEATHER: Scattered showers & storms today
Gabby Petito saga shines spotlight on other missing persons cases
LATEST: One-third of COVID deaths last week came from just 3 states
375 workers with NC healthcare provider could be fired over vaccines
Show More
NC man accused of defrauding Amazon out of $290,000 through returns
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
FDA expected to authorize limited wider use of Pfizer booster
'Trusted figures:' Cooper recruits faith leaders to help vaccine push
Why a Carrboro restaurant took alcohol off the menu
More TOP STORIES News