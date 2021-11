2021 American Music Awards nominees: FULL LIST

Artist of the Year

VOTING IS OPEN for the world's largest fan-voted awards show! Vote for the #AMAs once per day, per award now through November 16. Search AMAs on @tiktok_us or click here: https://t.co/pFcEvm4qhk pic.twitter.com/3uvTtx8BQE — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 28, 2021

LOS ANGELES -- Music lovers, it's time: nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards on ABC were announced Thursday morning!Olivia Rodrigo, making her AMA debut, leads the pack with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year.Five-time winner The Weeknd scored six nods, followed close behind by Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon with five nominations each.2020 Artist of the Year winner Taylor Swift , also the record-holder for most AMA wins of all time with 32, is nominated in the category again, facing off against fellow global superstars including BTS, Ariana Grande and Drake."Good Morning America" had a first look at two of the categories. The singers being recognized in the coveted Artist of the Year category are:Taylor SwiftAriana GrandeBTSDrakeOlivia RodrigoThe WeekndA new category, Favorite Trending Song, nominates 2021's most viral songs based on data compiled from TikTok. They are:Erica Banks: "Buss It"Maneskin: "Beggin'"Megan Thee Stallion: "Body"Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"Popp Hunna: "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"The American Music Awards winners are determined entirely by fans. Nominees were derived from fan interactions like streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021.Nominees are derived from fan interactions like streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021.The show will take place on ABC live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT. Performers and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.24kGoldnGiveonMasked WolfOlivia RodrigoThe kid LAROI24kGoldn ft. iann dior: "Mood"Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: "DÁKITI"Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon: "Peaches"Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"Cardi B: "Up"Lil Nas X: "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"The Weeknd: "Save Your Tears"DrakeEd SheeranJustin BieberLil Nas XThe WeekndAriana GrandeDoja CatDua LipaOlivia RodrigoTaylor SwiftAJRBTSGlass AnimalsMaroon 5Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)Ariana Grande: "Positions"Dua Lipa: "Future Nostalgia"Olivia Rodrigo: "SOUR"Taylor Swift: "evermore"The Kid LAROI: "F*** LOVE"BTS: "Butter"Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"Dua Lipa: "Levitating"Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"Chris StapletonJason AldeanLuke BryanLuke CombsMorgan WallenCarrie UnderwoodGabby BarrettKacey MusgravesMaren MorrisMiranda LambertDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineLady AOld DominionZac Brown BandChris Stapleton: "Starting Over"Gabby Barrett: "Goldmine"Lee Brice: "Hey World"Luke Bryan: "Born Here Live Here Die Here"Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"Chris Stapleton: "Starting Over"Chris Young & Kane Brown: "Famous Friends"Gabby Barrett: "The Good Ones"Luke Combs: "Forever After All"Walker Hayes: "Fancy Like"DrakeLil BabyMoneybagg YoPolo GPop SmokeCardi BCoi LerayErica BanksMegan Thee StallionSaweetieDrake:"Certified Lover Boy"Juice WRLD: "Legends Never Die"Megan Thee Stallion: "Good News"Pop Smoke: "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"Rod Wave: "SoulFly"Cardi B: "Up"Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV: "Lemonade"Lil Tjay ft 6LACK: "Calling My Phone"Polo G: "RAPSTAR"Pop Smoke: "What You Know Bout Love"Chris BrownGiveonTankThe WeekndUsherDoja CatH.E.R.Jazmine SullivanJhene AikoSZADoja Cat: "Planet Her"Giveon: "When It's All Said And Done ... Take Time"H.E.R.: "Back of My Mind"Jazmine Sullivan: "Heaux Tales"Queen Naija: "misunderstood"Favorite R&B Song Nominees:Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"H.E.R.: "Damage"Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"Bad BunnyJ BalvinMalumaOzunaRauw AlejandroBecky GKali UchisKAROL GNatti NatashaROSALIABanda MS de Sergio LizárragaCalibre 50Eslabon ArmadoLa Arrollladora Banda El Limón De René CamachoLos Dos CarnalesBad Bunny: "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"Kali Uchis: "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)"KAROL G: "KG0516"Maluma: "PAPI JUANCHO"Rauw Alejandro: "Afrodisíaco"Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: "DÁKITI"Bad Bunny & ROSALIA: "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"Farruko: "Pepas"Kali Uchis: "telepatía"Maluma & The Weeknd: "Hawái (Remix)"AJRAll Time LowFoo FightersGlass AnimalsMachine Gun KellyCAINCarrie UnderwoodElevation WorshipLauren DaigleZach WilliamsKanye WestKirk FranklinKoryn HawthorneMaverick City MusicTasha Cobbs LeonardDavid GuettaILLENIUMMarshmelloRegardTiestoCountry artist Morgan Wallen, who was condemned by the music industry for using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February , will not be included in this year's ceremony, showrunners said in a statement."Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows," the statement read.