2021 American Music Awards nominees: FULL LIST

Olivia Rodrigo, making her AMA debut, leads the pack with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year.
Five-time winner The Weeknd scored six nods, followed close behind by Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon with five nominations each.
2020 Artist of the Year winner Taylor Swift, also the record-holder for most AMA wins of all time with 32, is nominated in the category again, facing off against fellow global superstars including BTS, Ariana Grande and Drake.
"Good Morning America" had a first look at two of the categories. The singers being recognized in the coveted Artist of the Year category are:
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
A new category, Favorite Trending Song, nominates 2021's most viral songs based on data compiled from TikTok. They are:
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks: "Buss It"
Maneskin: "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion: "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"
Popp Hunna: "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
The American Music Awards winners are determined entirely by fans. Nominees were derived from fan interactions like streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021.
VOTING IS OPEN for the world's largest fan-voted awards show! Vote for the #AMAs once per day, per award now through November 16. Search AMAs on @tiktok_us or click here: https://t.co/pFcEvm4qhk pic.twitter.com/3uvTtx8BQE— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 28, 2021
The show will take place on ABC live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT. Performers and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Nominees in other categories include:
New Artist of The Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The kid LAROI
Collaboration of The Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior: "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon: "Peaches"
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B: "Up"
Lil Nas X: "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"
The Weeknd: "Save Your Tears"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande: "Positions"
Dua Lipa: "Future Nostalgia"
Olivia Rodrigo: "SOUR"
Taylor Swift: "evermore"
The Kid LAROI: "F*** LOVE"
Favorite Pop Song
BTS: "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa: "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton: "Starting Over"
Gabby Barrett: "Goldmine"
Lee Brice: "Hey World"
Luke Bryan: "Born Here Live Here Die Here"
Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton: "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown: "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett: "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs: "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes: "Fancy Like"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake:"Certified Lover Boy"
Juice WRLD: "Legends Never Die"
Megan Thee Stallion: "Good News"
Pop Smoke: "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"
Rod Wave: "SoulFly"
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B: "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV: "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft 6LACK: "Calling My Phone"
Polo G: "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke: "What You Know Bout Love"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhene Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Doja Cat: "Planet Her"
Giveon: "When It's All Said And Done ... Take Time"
H.E.R.: "Back of My Mind"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Heaux Tales"
Queen Naija: "misunderstood"
Favorite R&B Song Nominees:
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"
Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R.: "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALIA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrollladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny: "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"
Kali Uchis: "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)"
KAROL G: "KG0516"
Maluma: "PAPI JUANCHO"
Rauw Alejandro: "Afrodisíaco"
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny & ROSALIA: "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko: "Pepas"
Kali Uchis: "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd: "Hawái (Remix)"
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiesto
Country artist Morgan Wallen, who was condemned by the music industry for using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February, will not be included in this year's ceremony, showrunners said in a statement.
"Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows," the statement read.
Don't miss the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.