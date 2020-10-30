Shopping

Amazon 4-star store opens at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're spending time and money on the Amazon website, now you can visit an actual store right here in the Triangle.

Amazon is offering its highly rated items at its new brick-and-mortar location at Crabtree Valley Mall.

The Amazon 4-star store opened Thursday. It's the first physical store in North Carolina.

Amazon 4-star carries some of Amazon's most popular items, including electronics, kitchen and home goods, toys, books and games.

Everything available in the store has earned 4 stars and above by customers or it's a top seller, new or trending on Amazon.com.

Customers can also return items bought online at this new location.
