AMBER Alert issued for missing Polk County 11-year-old girl

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing child, 11-year-old Allison Paige Henderson.Allison is described as Caucasian, about 5-1 and weighting 95 pounds. She has brown hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back,Authorities said they believe she may be with David Neil Henderson, 38, who is described as Caucasian, about 5-feet-10-inches tall with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.The girl noticed missing at 4 a.m. Saturday. Authorities at first believed she was a runaway. A ping of her cell phone placed it at David Henderson's residence.Henderson is Allison's uncle and is a violent offender, the sheriff's office said.Authorities said the two may have traveled south from Polk County to Spartanburg County, South Carolina.No photo was immediately avaiable.Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office immediately at (828) 722-5032, or call 911 or *HP.