American Airlines adds new flight from Fayetteville airport to Dallas-Fort Worth

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- American Airlines is adding a new destination for the Fayetteville Regional Airport in the new year.
According to the Fayetteville Regional Airport, beginning in March, American Airlines will offer daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).
"We are very excited to offer this new destination and grateful for the continued support of our military and civilian communities in spite of the pandemic. Access to more locations and extensive terminal improvements are sure to make flying Fayetteville an even better experience in 2021," Airport Director, Dr. Toney Coleman said.
Flights will be operated with a regional jet.
To celebrate the occasion American Airlines and Fayetteville Regional Airport are teaming together by giving away free tickets to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
