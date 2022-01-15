AMBER Alert issued for missing Durham 9-year-old boy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is searching for 9-year-old Andrake Zacharich Paulk, who has been reported missing and is the subject of an AMBER Alert.

Andrake is described as Black, approximately 4 feet tall and weighing 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Police are looking for a possible abductor, Ta'Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk. She is described as an 18-year-old Black woman, about 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. She has orange-and-black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater.

Police said they are looking for a white 2020 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number HJK3628.

No other information or images were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction, is asked to call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4600, 911 or call 911 or *HP.

