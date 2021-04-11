shark tank

Greensboro eye doctor lands $100K deal on 'Shark Tank' for magnetic eyelash company

Q&A: Greensboro eye doctor pitches beauty product on 'Shark Tank'

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Greensboro eye doctor struck a $100,000 deal on 'Shark Tank' for her magnetic eyelash company.

Dr. Anika Goodwin Hilderbrand appeared on the April 9 episode of 'Shark Tank' to pitch her company, OpulenceMD Beauty.

WATCH | 'Floated outside my body': NC eye doctor talks about striking deal on 'Shark Tank'
OpulenceMD Beauty is a Black-owned line of magnetic eyelashes, focused on the health and safety of the eye.

Dr. Goodwin developed the concept for the business in 2019 and launched the brand in February 2020 when she discovered regular use of her glue-on lashes began to damage and thin out her natural lashes.

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott invested $100,000 for 20% stake in the ophthalmologist's business.

"This is an incredible step for us," says Dr. Goodwin. "Appearing on Shark Tank provides additional exposure for our brand of eye-safe magnetic lashes and has awarded us a deal with a fellow female business owner who believes in our brand and wants to see us grow. We are excited to work with Kendra Scott and look forward to sharing our line of magnetic lashes and safe eye care essentials with more women who value both beauty and safety in their cosmetics."

Dr. Anika Goodwin Hilderbrand pitching her beauty product to the Sharks.



