Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration highlights NC's Native American culture

We've taken you all over North Carolina to show you the different native tribes recognized by the state. But now, we're taking a look at a special celebration that brings each of North Carolina's eight tribes to you.
"The Annual American Indian Heritage celebration is normally held here at the North Carolina Museum of History (NCMH). So typically we have thousands of people come to the museum," said Alyson Vuley of the NCMH.
But like everything during this pandemic, the pandemic is forcing big events to go virtual. Vuley is working tirelessly with her staff to ensure the celebration is just as festive for the guests and tribes.
WATCH: Celebrate North Carolina's eight Native American tribes
"This is the moment in the year they've seen people they haven't seen all year maybe they're located in different parts of the state and so it really has this reunion feel to it so we're having to do all of that virtually this year," Vuley explained.
The two-day festival features storytellers, artists, musicians and more from each of the eight native communities.
"So what we're really celebrating and highlighting is how Native Americans have been able to maintain their culture, revitalize their native language, the scientific contributions they're making to our state. So we're seeing traditional values and skills but we're also seeing a lot of contemporary work they're doing," said Vuley.
The celebration is an interactive virtual experience. To join in, click here.