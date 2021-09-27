Fort Bragg officer faces court-martial in murders of two toddlers, report says

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A warrant officer stationed at Fort Bragg is facing court-martial in the murders of two children.
ABC11 obtained the charging documents on Monday for Warrant Officer 1 Anthony S. Rivera.
An 82nd Airborne Division spokesperson pointed ABC11 to the Army Times publication for further information.
According to that report, Rivera and his wife adopted a two-year-old and a three-year-old toddler in April 2017.
Nine months later, both children were dead.
Their deaths occurred less than two months apart, a source told the Army Times, and both kids had "similar" spinal injuries caused by blunt force trauma.
The charging sheet shows that Rivera's court-martial is related to two murders -- one on Nov. 18, 2017 and one on Jan. 14, 2018. Both happened in Cameron, North Carolina.
In both, it says Rivera inflicted "blunt force trauma." The names are redacted.
The charging sheet also says that he failed to obtain medical treatment to the child killed on November 18.
Rivera was informed of the charges in March, the documents state.
Rivera has also been accused of sexual assault by a woman with whom he had a previous relationship, the Army Times reported.
According to the Army Times, Rivera has never been charged or jailed by a civilian agency in relation to the alleged crimes.
ABC11 reached out to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office about the case but has not heard back.
