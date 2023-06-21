Experts are now recommending that all adults under the age of 65 get screened for anxiety. A U.S. task force, whose advice often becomes standard medical policy nationwide, says that many Americans may be unaware and undiagnosed.

New guideline urges anxiety screening for adults under 65; experts say many in US may be undiagnosed

On the street, it's easy to find people consumed with concerns.

"Day-to-day life... being an adult," said Danielle Betance of Fullerton, California.

She said the stress of the pandemic still lingers.

"I think definitely people still have anxiety," Betance added.

Anyone can experience anxiety at times, but experts say when these overwhelming worries constantly interfere with daily life, it can be an anxiety disorder.

"The individual or patients can experience jitteriness. They may feel nervous. They may have fears that they're not quite sure where the feeling of fear is coming from," said Dr. Wanda Nicholson, M.D., MPH, MBA, Vice Chair of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

She said many Americans may be unaware and undiagnosed. Now, the group has issued a new recommendation that adults under the age of 65 including those pregnant and postpartum get screened for anxiety at their doctor's visit.

"Most screening involves screening questionnaires. These can be easily performed or applied in the primary care office. And if their diagnosis of anxiety is confirmed, then they move them to the care that they need," Nicholson added.

That could involve mental health counseling and, in some cases, medication. Experts estimate three out of 10 Americans will experience an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives.

"The task force's goal is for individuals to live the longest and healthiest lives possible. Screening for anxiety disorders and screening for depression makes a difference in individuals across the nation," Nicholson said.

She added that the benefits of anxiety screening far outweigh the risks. Betance said she thinks of it as part of self-care.

"We sometimes take ourselves for granted, our families for granted. And taking care of ourselves and seeing a professional to help us with that is huge," she said.

While the newly issued recommendation is not mandatory for doctors, the task force carries enormous weight in the medical community and its recommendations often change the way doctors practice medicine.