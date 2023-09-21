The driver, who has not been identified, was trapped inside the car surrounded by dangerous powerlines.

Driver slams into utility pole, knocks down power lines in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed into a utility pole in Apex on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Green Level Church Road across from Green Level High School not long after lunch.

The force of the crash brought down the metal pole and attached powerlines.

Firefighters responding to the scene had to wait for a utility crew to arrive and turn off the power before they could safely remove the driver from the crashed car.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Investigators said they are trying to determine what caused the crash, specifically if intoxication played a role.