Wake County deputies bring goodies to double amputee in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sherriff's Office stopped in to check on an Apex man who has now become a friend of the department.

Elvin Scott, who is wheelchair-bound and a double amputee, called for help from the Sherriff's Office last week, and they were back at his home Tuesday to drop off some goodies.

"It's very important somebody cares. Makes me feel good," Scott said.

"This is about law enforcement knowing that the least of our neighbors are in need and this a perfect example of how we can use our status to make life a little better for our neighbors," Deputy Joesph Kennedy said.

During the call last week, Deputy Kennedy noticed Scott needed a new wheelchair ramp, so the Deputy enlisted his father-in-law and others to build a new ramp. Scott could also use a few more repairs to his home.

Those who would like to help Scott are asked to call the Sheriff's Office.
