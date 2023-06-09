Apple files application to build in Wake County

The proposed project in Morrisville would cover 2.7 million square feet with office buildings a parking deck and accessory buildings.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the latest development for Apple moving to the Triangle, new records show Apple filed an application with Wake County to build office buildings off Louis Stephens Drive in Morrisville.

This new step in the development puts the growth of the town into perspective for Mayor TJ Cawley.

He says his town is working to keep up with the growth that he expects to exceed 47,000 in the coming years.

They are working on more apartments, and more amenities.

He says this type of growth is what leaders with the tech giant foresaw

"The talent pipeline here is so they were having trouble getting people to move from here to California so they decide to bring their work here and then it makes it easy for NC State to Duke and UNC students to stay in the area which they love and they know is a great place to live and work here as well," he said.

This is just the latest on Apple's $1 billion investment into the Triangle.