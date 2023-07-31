Fayetteville man charged in armed robberies of Circle K, Waffle House

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives arrested a Fayetteville man on Friday in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Christian Jared Ashworth, 22, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen goods, and assault by pointing a gun. He is accused of robbing the Circle K at 1581 Mcarthur Road in Fayetteville on June 23.

Warrants were also served on Ashworth in the robbery of the Waffle House at 3901 Goldsboro Road in Eastover on June 28. He was charged in that case with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen goods, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

Christian Ashworth Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective Senior Sgt. A. Mundy at (910) 677-5513 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.