Raleigh nonprofit Artspace seeks supply donations for youth camps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh-based nonprofit Artspace is in need of donations for youth summer camps.

Artspace is entering its 34th year of offering summer camps for students from K-12.

This year, with the high cost of inflation, art supplies have gone up and staffers said donations are really helping.

"It's been challenging, definitely," said David Moore, Artspace Director of Community Engagement. "We are having to look everywhere to source our supplies and trying to find the best deal. So, we're very thankful for community members who are stepping up to help us out.

"This is an opportunity where community members can help us out and give some of those items that are just laying around their houses," Moore added.

Items can be dropped off at Artspace, 201 E. Davie St. until June 12.