Artsplosure comes to Raleigh this weekend after COVID-19 canceled spring event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Artsplosure is back this weekend after it had to cancel last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say this year will bigger and better than ever.In the past, about 75,000 people have filled downtown Raleigh checking out the sights and sounds. This year will be very similar but organizers are encouraging people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.There will be two large stages for live music during the entire festival. The event starts on Saturday at 11 a.m. and continues through Sunday at 6 p.m. The Art Market will also be open featuring 170 artists and kids will have their own section called Kidsplosure.For the last 42 years, Artsplosure has taken over downtown Raleigh the third weekend in May-but COVID-19 forced the event to pivot to a fall event."It definitely was intense this year, because I think like everybody, no one knew what was going to be happening. If you pivot one way is that just going to get closed off too? So another reason why we're really excited for this weekend we almost did it," Artsplosure organizer Lucy Tobias said.There will be a number of road closures associated with the festival. Fayetteville Street will be closed between Morgan Street and the south end of City Plaza, and Hargett Street, Martin Street, and Davie Street between S. Salisbury Street and S. Wilmington Street will be closed from 5:00 a.m. on Saturday until 11:00 p.m. on Sunday