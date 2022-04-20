Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at Los Angeles airport in connection with 2021 shooting, police say

LOS ANGELES -- Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, authorities said.Detectives took the 33-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.A$AP Rocky had just landed aboard a private jet from Barbados when he was arrested by the LAPD, who waited for him to land, a high-ranking LAPD official told ABC News.The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 6, the LAPD statement said. The rapper is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said. He and two other men ran after the gunfire, police said.A$AP Rocky's RCA Records publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.He and his girlfriend Rihanna announced in late January that she is pregnant with their child.