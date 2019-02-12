At least 1 student hurt in crash involving 2 Harnett County school buses

BREAKING: Two school buses involved in crash in Harnett County NC off Hwy 210. Authorities tell me one hit the rear bus. A vehicle swerved to miss the collision. One child is injured. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/7BIRJPzawA — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 12, 2019

At least one student was injured Tuesday when two school buses crashed in Harnett County.One bus hit the second, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office told ABC11. Investigators at the scene said a Jeep Cherokee then ran off the road and crashed while trying to avoid the accident involving the two buses.The Highway Patrol is investigating. The crash happened on Highway 210 between Harnett Central Road and Dry Creek Road."Just a little nervous," one concerned parent of a student told ABC11. "All I know is that I got a phone call stating that my son was in an accident. I just headed this way as quick as I could to pick him up, and I don't know if he's safe or OK."The mother, who did not want to be identified, said her son was not at the crash site and she had been unable to reach him by phone.Both school buses involved have been removed from the scene as of 5 p.m. and a tow truck is taking away the Jeep that was involved in the crash.Traffic was backed up for nearly a mile on Highway 210.