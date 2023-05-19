New surveillance video released in 2022 Atlantic Beach murder

Newly released video could help lead police to an arrest in the murder of an Apex man.

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Newly released video could help lead police to an arrest in the murder of an Apex man.

The crime happened in the summer of 2022 in Atlantic Beach.

The new video shows 65-year-old Randy Miller walking out of a garage carrying fishing supplies. He was loading up his boat for a morning of relaxing fishing. But his plans were derailed when someone snuck up behind him and stabbed him to death.

Before the stabbing, police said surveillance cameras captured other people in the neighborhood walking down the street and trying to break into cars.

This crime was the first murder in Atlantic Beach in a decade. It was only the third in the town's entire history.

A $55,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. If you think you can help, you're asked to call the Atlantic Beach Police Department at (252) 726-2523.