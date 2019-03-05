State officials decide to move DMV headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount

Council of State approves plan to move NC DMV HQ from Raleigh to Rocky Mount w/no discussion or debate; Gov. Cooper says members have heard from people convened about the move, and he agrees it’s a necessary step. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/bwa2KCAid0 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 5, 2019

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, the North Carolina Council of State decided to move the NC Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount.Governor Roy Cooper said the council heard from those concerned about the move but said he agrees it's a necessary step.Nearly 600 employees who work out of the site will have to relocate.N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Jamie Kritzer said a move was mandated by the state legislature by the fall of 2020.The earliest move-in date is July 1, 2020, and the latest is Oct. 1, 2020.Officials said the Rocky Mount location was the lowest bid of the two most competitive locations.The new location will be on Church Street.