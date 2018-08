EMBED >More News Videos Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to get a car out when it's stuck in the snow.

A nasty winter ice storm could leave your car quite literally frozen shut, but don't worry - these simple steps will have you back inside in no time.After ensuring that the doors are unlocked, gently push and pull the door to break the ice.If that doesn't work, pour warm water onto the frozen door seams. Never pour hot water onto glass, which could shatter.For cars that are still frozen, try using a hair dryer or a chemical de-icer designed specifically for vehicles to fight the ice.