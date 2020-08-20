Avengers Campus moves closer to completion with arrival of Quinjet at Disney California Adventure

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6365669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Park-goers at Walt Disney World captured striking footage of lightning at the Florida theme park on Monday evening.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Avengers, assemble!Construction on the eagerly anticipated Avengers Campus attraction at Disney California Adventure is moving right along, newly released photos show.Although the Disneyland Resort theme parks remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, crews have resumed their work at the Anaheim location.The new Marvel-themed land is replacing A Bug's Land, which was based on the hit animated film "A Bug's Life."The campus includes the Avengers Quinjet and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.Josh D'Amaro, Disney's chairman of parks, experience and products, shared the behind-the-scenes images on his Instagram account Wednesday. Joining D'Amaro in the photos are Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, and several Imagineers.It's not clear when the Disneyland Resort will be allowed to reopen.