'Take what you need. Donate what you have': Pizzeria connecting moms with baby formula in unique way

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- ROLESVILLE-- Amid the ongoing baby formula shortage, community members can expect to find more than pizza at Pie-Zano's Pizzeria.Inside the family-owned restaurant sits a table filled with containers of baby formula and a bright orange sign encouraging community members to take what they need and donate what they have. Co-Owner Gina Cannirazzo said the donations have brought about emotional reactions from parents in need."We've had moms drive 40 minutes to come pick up formula - one or two cans just to get through the next couple days," Cannirazzo said. "We've had moms come in in tears because we had one can of a specific formula that they can't find."Those wishing to donate may bring unopened and unexpired formula to Pie-Zano's, or order formula from the Amazon link on their Facebook page with the supplies to be directly shipped to the restaurant.This drive continues as part of about a two-month effort to provide the area with much-needed supplies that may be hard to come by, Cannizarro said."When the community has a crisis, we like to come together and think of ideas, what we can do to help," Cannizzaro said. "And with the formula shortage being so tough on young moms, new moms, any moms, we decided we would give it a try and see what we can do."According to Cannizzaro, the restaurant loves its community and works to show support in times of need."We're not here just to make money, we're here because we want to get out there and know our community," Cannizzaro said. "We want to help as much as we can. We just love being a part of this community and this town."