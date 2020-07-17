Baby found alive in trash can at Wilmington church parking lot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A baby was found crying inside a trash can in a church parking lot Thursday, according to Wilmington Police Department.
The baby was rushed to the hospital, and police say he is doing well.
A woman heard the baby crying while walking her dog. She started yelling for help and called 911.
Neighbors heard the woman's screams and came outside to help.
"She was on the phone with 911 and the baby still had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck," Tamara Austin told ABC affiliate WWAY. "It wasn't tight, so I was able to take the umbilical cord off his neck."
Another neighbor brought out a towel to wrap around the baby.
"I just picked the baby up and held him and just talked to him," Austin said. "He was breathing, I cleared out his airways, he was breathing fine. He actually cried and at one point he even grabbed my finger."
Police are now trying to track down the baby's mother, but Austin is just grateful that the woman walking her dog stepped up and did the right thing.
"Thank God that she was walking her dog when she was, thank God she heard him cry and was able to bring him up here. 'Cause she's definitely the hero that saved his life," Austin said.
