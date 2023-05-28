Students and parents gathered for a teen who went overboard in the Bahamas.

Search called off for Cameron Robbins, Baton Rouge teen who fell overboard on senior trip to Bahamas

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Search efforts for an 18-year-old Louisiana high school graduate who fell overboard a boat in the Bahamas this week have been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday, citing the Bahamian military.

Cameron Robbins was on a senior trip, celebrating his graduation from University High Lab School in Baton Rouge, when he fell off the boat Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for Louisiana State University told CNN.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, which had been searching for him, told the U.S. Coast Guard it was suspending active search efforts Friday and that further help from the Coast Guard wasn't needed, the U.S. military branch said.

The U.S. Coast Guard had helped with the search from Wednesday into Friday evening, it said.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins' family and friends," the Coast Guard said.

Before the search was suspended, Robbins was described as a "fierce competitor" by his high school baseball coach, Justin Morgan, who told CNN the teenager was both a third baseman and pitcher on the team.

"Cameron is a kid who is truly loved by his teammates, coaches, teachers and fellow classmates," Morgan told CNN. "He is a fierce competitor on the baseball field. He is a hard worker both on and off of the playing field."

Morgan said the school community has been struggling since hearing the news of Robbins' disappearance.

"Our thoughts and prayers have been and will remain with the Robbins family during this time," he said.

The high school is operated under the university's College of Human Sciences and Education. Robbins attended the school for all 13 years of his education, director Kevin George told CNN affiliate WBRZ.

"That's a special kid that's been here throughout his entire educational career. He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair. Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage," George said.

"The kids reached out to us wanting to know, could they do a prayer circle? Obviously we agreed. We really appreciated their leadership in this trying time," he continued.

Robbins is believed to have fallen overboard from a sunset cruise near Nassau, the Coast Guard had said.

CNN has reached out to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

In a statement, Robbins' family said, "The Bahamas government has called off the rescue for Cameron and we are returning to Baton Rouge. We want to thank the Bahamas government, the US Coast Guard, the United Cajun Navy and Congressman Garrett Graves for everything they have done for us. In this time of grief we thank our family, friends and well wishers for granting us the privacy we need to properly remember our son and mourn his loss."

