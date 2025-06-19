Missing 15-year-old from Pennsylvania found nearly a year later in NC, man facing multiple charges

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after authorities said a missing 15-year-old girl from Pennsylvania was found in his home.
According to the High Point Police Department, the teen went missing in 2024.
Police said officers and detectives responded to a home in the 2000 block of Treyburn Lane to follow up on information that a teen who was reported missing was living in the home.
Authorities said 32-year-old Joseph Rossomando, of High Point, was found at the home with child sexual abuse material. Detectives said they executed a search warrant at Rossomando's home, where they found several electronic devices.
He was taken into custody and has been charged with:
Rossomando is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.
Police said the teen is safe and is receiving support services.