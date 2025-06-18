ATF offers up to $7,500 reward in deadly Harnett County gas station armed robbery

A store worker was shot and killed in May at the Value Mart on Broadway Road and NC 87 near Sanford.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information tied to a deadly convenience store shooting in Harnett County.

It happened in May at the Value Mart on Broadway Road and NC 87 near Sanford.

Authorities said the suspect hit a customer with a pistol and also shot and killed Alfredo Escalona Mares, 50, a worker at the store.

The ATF is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest. Authorities had previously offered a $1,000 reward.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the ATF or the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. You can call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at the anonymous tip line (910) 893-0300 and P3Tips.

