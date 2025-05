Gas station employee killed during robbery in Harnett County; investigation underway

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas station clerk was killed during a robbery Saturday night in Harnett County.

Deputies discovered the employee dead inside Marathon Gas on Broadway Road and Highway 87 in Sanford. The call came in around 11:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.