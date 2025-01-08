Zebulon Shop-N-Go convenience store clerk who shot man in Johnston County won't face charges

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County convenience store clerk will not face any criminal charges after shooting and killing a man inside the business.

The incident happened in November at the Shop N Go store at 13569 NC Highway 39 near Zebulon.

The clerk said he shot 46-year-old Weylon Scott Brown, of Smithfield.

Brown reportedly tried to break into several cars parked outside, threatened a customer in the parking lot, and physically fought with the clerk before the shooting.

The sheriff's office presented all the evidence to the Johnston County district attorney, who made the decision not to file any charges.

In 2016, a 29-year-old clerk at the same store was killed and a second employee was also shot during an armed robbery.

