1 person shot, killed at Zebulon convenience store

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot and killed at a convenience store in Zebulon.

The incident happened at the Shop-N-Go convenience store at 13597 NC-39.

Deputies said the shooter was identified and is being questioned.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released.

