NCSHP investigate motorcycle crash in Benson on Godwin Lake Road

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash on Godwin Lake Road in Johnston County.

It happened Saturday night in Benson. Roads were closed from Reedy Prong Road to NC Highway 50.

Our crews saw that the medical examiner was on scene.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the crash and if there are any fatalities.

