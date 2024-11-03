Man seriously injured after getting shot at homecoming event near Shaw University

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is seriously injured after getting shot Sunday morning near Shaw University.

It happened in the 700 block of South Person Street in Raleigh.

At around 12:40 a.m., police were called and found a man with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the victim was attending a homecoming event.

The man was taken to a hospital.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.