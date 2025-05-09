Authorities offer up to $1,000 reward leading to arrest of person involved in fatal Sanford shooting

Authorities say a masked man shot the store clerk and assaulted a customer before leaving.

Authorities say a masked man shot the store clerk and assaulted a customer before leaving.

Authorities say a masked man shot the store clerk and assaulted a customer before leaving.

Authorities say a masked man shot the store clerk and assaulted a customer before leaving.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Sanford on Sunday.

Deputies said the incident happened at the Value Mart located on NC Hwy 87 in the Swann Station community. When deputies arrived, they said 50-year-old Alfredo Escalona Mares was found dead inside.

According to authorities, a masked man entered the store armed with a weapon, demanded money from Mares, and shot him during the robbery. The suspect also assaulted a customer before leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9-inch Black man with a medium to heavy build.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agency for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person involved shooting.

Anyone with information may contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at the anonymous tip line (910) 893-0300 and P3Tips.

Featured video is from a previous report

ALSO SEE Harnett County deputy pleads no contest to charges from chase, crash that killed Minnesota couple